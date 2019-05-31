2 men hurt in shootings hours apart in Jacksonville

Photo taken at scene of shooting Thursday on Philips Highway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were wounded Thursday in separate shootings that occurred just hours apart, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The first shooting occurred at about 2:15 p.m. at a hotel on Philips Highway near the intersection of Baymeadows Road, police said. A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown.

An officer described a person of interest as a black man with a thin build. He was wearing a black tank top and black jeans.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers were sent to investigate a shooting at the Avesta Mandarin Apartment Homes on Hartley Road, just east of San Jose Boulevard. A man in his 20s was found shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

In the second shooting, a person of interest was described as a white man about 5 feet 10 inches tall with blonde, shoulder length hair. He was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about either shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 630-0500 or by sending an email to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

An anoymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

Photo taken at scene of shooting Thursday on Hartley Road.

