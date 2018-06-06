13 shootings involving 3 or more victims in past 30 months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Within the past 30 months, there have been at least 13 incidents in which three or more people were wounded and in some cases killed in deadly shootings around Northeast Florida by News4Jax count.

News4Jax looked at the numbers following Tuesday night's quadruple shooting off Town Center Parkway. Three people were killed, and another person was hospitalized in critical condition.

Here is a look at the shootings involving three or more people shot from January 2016 - June 6, 2018:

