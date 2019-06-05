Clay County sheriff to release new info on Fleming Island home invasion

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information Wednesday morning about a home invasion last month in the Fleming Island neighborhood.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Skylar Albritton and 25-year-old Juwan Grier were arrested in connection with the May robbery of a home on Gray Heron Lane in Eagle Landing. Albritton and Grier forced their way into the house and put a gun to the victim’s mouth while demanding money, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said the victim told the two there was $140,000 in the attic.

The report said Albritton and Grier then tied the victim up using cellphone charging cords and sprayed him with pepper spray before leaving the home.

Sheriff Darryl Daniels and members of the robbery and homicide units are expected to speak about the incident and the recent arrests of several individuals who were involved. The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the agency's Green Cove Springs headquarters. You can watch it streaming on News4Jax.com, then return to this article or watch News4Jax at noon to get updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.