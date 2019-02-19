Cure Violence team evaluating Jacksonville's problems

Days after a violent weekend, a team of “violence interrupters” is in Jacksonville meeting with city leaders about possible solutions to crime.

Managers with Cure Violence began their assessment Tuesday morning at Jacksonville City Hall, meeting with State Attorney Melissa Nelson, Sheriff Mike Williams and Mayor Lenny Curry.

Cure Violence is a program developed in Chicago that has fanned out nationwide. Researchers and case workers try to stop violence by treating it as a public health problem. The regimen uses ex-cons to identify young men at risk for being shooting victims or perpetrators.

Cure Violence team members also respond to hospitals to speak with recently injured shooting victims and families of those killed in homicides.

According to research, some target neighborhoods saw an approximately 70 percent reduction in shootings.

The I-TEAM traveled to Philadelphia three weeks ago to see Cure Violence in action. There, a team going by the name Cease Fire Philadelphia, was able to cut down on shootings in target areas.

“You’ve got to be credible. I’m an O.G. They respect me,” said Philly team member Colwin Williams, explaining the respect that came from the fact that he previously lived a life of crime, spending 19 years in prison for robbery and kidnapping. “You take part of the germ, part of the virus, you culture it and you shoot it back into the community. You build the immune system up. You can’t keep putting Band-Aids on something that needs surgery.”

Cease Fire Philadelphia program manager Robert Warner said the program will work in Jacksonville if the right people get involved.

“Guys like us, we’re not afraid to talk to the guys that are doing the shooting,” Warner said. “Because we once were the shooters. We’re not afraid to push them the right way.”

Nelson told the I-TEAM she was very confident in the methodology used in Cure Violence programs. She said she supported building a team in Jacksonville.

“The pride they have in the work they’re doing and the difference they’re making was very encouraging to me,” Nelson said. “The people on the ground in Philadelphia where you visited clearly believe they are making a difference. They said the folks they work with trust them, and that matters. And so that’s very encouraging.”

City leaders did not have a timeline on when they’ll decide if Cure Violence is the right fit for Jacksonville, but they showed immediate interested in the program's joint Gang Reduction Strategy.

Government agencies, community partners and providers, and business and community leaders are invited to learn more about Cure Violence at a workshop at the Kid's Hope Alliance at 1095 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. There are two opportunities to join the workshop:

2-5 p.m. Tuesday

9 a.m.-noon Wednesday

.More information is also available at cureviolence.org.

News4Jax will interview some of those community leaders and other key players after Tuesday's workshop and will update this article with their responses.

