'Community outraged' after 6 deaths in 4 days of Jacksonville gun violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a four-day spree of deadly violence in Jacksonville, state and local lawmakers and community leaders spoke out Monday.

"I believe our streets are filled with blood and tears," state Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville said. "We have multiple studies on the shelves collecting dust that already tell us what we need to be doing. We should implement that and we have to put money behind it."

Gibson, state Rep Tracie Davis, Pastor R.L. Gundy and others gathered in Elizabeth Powell Park, where four people were shot Thursday evening. Two of those -- one a 14-year-old boy -- died. Three more people died in separate shootings Saturday and another man died after a double shooting Sunday morning.

According to Jacksonville police, only one of the five deadly shootings has been cleared by an arrest.

Gibson said it's time to declare a state of urgency, if not emergency, and consider asking the Florida Highway Patrol or even federal government to help patrol the streets of Jacksonville.

"Our press conference is not about blaming law enforcement. Our press conference is not political posturing. That is not why we are here. The community is outraged," Gibson said.

Gibson called on the mayor and Jacksonville City Council to immediately release funding for after-school and prevention programs that already exist.

Davis said Jacksonville used to have the best juvenile justice strategy board in the nation, but it needs to be refunded.

“Now is the time to stop the crime that's plaguing our city because our residents of Jacksonville deserve better and our children need us," Davis said.

"There's a reality that's going on that nobody is really paying attention to," Gundy said. "Our children's blood is crying from the ground. We've got to figure out how to change our streets from battlegrounds to playgrounds.”

Over the weekend, the four candidates on the next month's ballot for Jacksonville mayor each either spoke out or released statements about the violence, ranging from blaming the incumbent for his inability to reduce violent crime, condemning using this as a political issue, questioning the administration's claim that more officers on the streets or saying that economic issues are the underlying cause of violence.

With the high number of deaths in such a short period of time, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit had to call in a backup team over the weekend to help investigate the crimes.

After each incident, police asked the public for help with information on the shootings and to help identify the gunmen. Anyone who may know anything that could help is asked to call the JSO at 904-630-0500 or, to remain anonymous and perhaps be eligible for a $3,000 reward, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

