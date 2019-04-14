Flagler County deputies need help finding a murder suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for 17-year-old Marion Leo Gavins Jr. He has been identified as a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Curtis Israel Gray early Saturday morning.

Officers are warning the public to not approach Gavins Jr. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the location of Gavins Jr. is asked to contact FCSO at 386-313-4911. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) where you could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

