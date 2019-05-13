Gunman dead after shooting 2 women in Northside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One woman and a man are dead and a second woman was critically injured in double shooting and suicide Sunday night on Jacksonville's Northside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a gunman took his own life after shooting two women in a home on Lannie Road, near the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Officers were called to the home where they believe all three people lived about 8:30 a.m.

The woman who survived the shooting was flown to UF Health Jacksonville, where she remains in critical but stable condition. Police said she was able to go to a neighbor’s house and call the police.

The SWAT team had to force its way into the house when they could get no response from anyone inside. Officers found the man and woman dead. At first light Monday, there was extensive damage to the home and the front door of the home was still open.

Police had blocked off streets for several miles around the area during their investigation. Neighbors were even told to stay inside and lock their doors until homicide detectives that the apparent shooter had died.

While the shooter knew both women, detectives said they are working to determine the exact relationship between the three.

