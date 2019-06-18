Police: Man arrested in drug-fueled murder in Cedar Hills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An arrest has been made in a murder stemming from a drug deal, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Shawn Hand, 43, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a deadly shooting Saturday in the Cedar Hills neighborhood of the Westside.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in front of a home on Tango Lane South and died at a hospital. Police said the victim knew the shooter and there was a dispute before the shooting, but investigators said they later learned there had been a drug transaction that turned deadly.

"We would like to thank the witnesses who came forward and spoke with the detectives. You made a difference," the Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.

According to the arrest report for hand, a witness told police that Hand had been to the home on Tango Lane South several times Saturday before the shooting.

Hand, who the Sheriff's Office said has been a convicted felon since 2004, was booked Monday afternoon into the Duval County jail, according to online jail records.

