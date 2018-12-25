JSO: 3 shootings reported on Christmas Eve in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A total of three shootings were reported to police on Christmas Eve, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, adding to what was already a violent weekend in the city.

The most recent happened around 7:05 p.m. on West 12th Street. According to an officer, a man was found shot multiple times on the sidewalk.

Investigators said the man was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

On Monday afternoon, a woman was shot at least three times at a home in the Crystal Springs neighborhood, police said. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

In the Woodstock neighborhood, Jacksonville police said a homeowner shot an intruder who attempted to climb through a side window. The man was hospitalized with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

It was also a violent weekend in Jacksonville. According to JSO, three people were killed in four shootings leading into Christmas week.

