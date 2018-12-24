Woman shot multiple times in Crystal Springs home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman shot at least three times Monday afternoon in a home in the Crystal Springs neighborhood is hospitalized in critical condition, and the person who police believe shot her is in custody, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Lt. C.M. King said the woman was shot in the foot, body and head. The victim, who he described as middle-aged, ran to neighbors on Brockham Drive to get help.

Police said the homeowner, a man in his 40s, was being questioned, but King said they did not yet know his relationship to the woman. Investigators were checking on previous police calls to the home and looking into surveillance in or around the home that may have recorded the shooting.

King said the shooting was confined to one home and neighbors don't need to be concerned about their safety.

"The neighborhood should feel comfortable, should feel safe," King said. "All the kids in the neighborhood should be safe. Santa will be coming to visit them tonight."

