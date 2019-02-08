JSO: Female pimp coerced woman into prostitution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was arrested and charged with human trafficking after she was identified by a self-described prostitute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, after a patient told a hospital personnel she did not want to be discharged, the police report reads. The patient told personnel another woman, who she identified as "Lee Lee," brought her to the hospital and was coercing her to engage in prostitution.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim said she'd been staying at the Hometown Inn and Suites on Mustang Road with "Lee Lee" for about two weeks. In return for prostitution, the victim said "Lee Lee" gave her a place to stay and drugs.

The victim estimated that for every $200 she makes from prostitution, "Lee Lee" would give her $20 worth of crack cocaine, the report said. She told police in the past when she tried to leave, "Lee Lee" would locate her and coax her back into prostitution. She also said "Lee Lee" had her purse, which contains her ID and Social Security card.

While in the hospital room, the victim contacted "Lee Lee" via Facebook Messenger, the Sheriff's Office said. That's how officers learned "Lee Lee" was at the Emerson Games on Emerson Street.

According to investigators, officers found "Lee Lee" sitting on a purse, which contained the victim's ID and Social Security card. She was identified by police as Ashley Marie Ewart, 28.

Ewart was taken into custody and charged with coercing commercial sexual activity of an adult for human trafficking, living off the earnings of a prostitute and possession of a controlled substance, the report said. She was found in possession of meth.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.