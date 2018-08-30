Macclenny mom guilty of poisoning infant faces 45 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 40-year-old Macclenny woman was found guilty of child abuse and child neglect after she poisoned her infant girl who was born prematurely, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Investigators found that in 2013, Shauna Dee Taylor poisoned the child by giving her iron supplements, which led to liver failure.

According to a release, Taylor gave birth to a premature child in November 2012. Days after the child was treated and released the following February, Taylor returned to the hospital with the infant on three occasions.

Each hospital visit included exaggerated or falsified symptoms of the child's health. During the third hospital visit, the infant went into liver failure.

While the child was receiving treatment, several anonymous tips were made to the child abuse hotline claiming Taylor had Munchausen by proxy (MBPS) and was abusing the infant. The tips also pointed to Taylor's Facebook page, which guided visitors to a fundraising site for her child.

Ultrasounds of the girl's liver showed abnormalities, and blood tests turned up the high levels of iron. Investigators said that once Taylor realized she was under suspicion, she stopped giving the girl the iron supplement, causing her liver function to return to normal.

MBPS, a mental illness also known as “medical child abuse,” is a rare form of child abuse or neglect caused by a primary caregiver who falsifies, exaggerates or induces a child’s illness, leading to unnecessary and potentially harmful medical treatment.

Investigators also learned Taylor had a history of medical child abuse with her nine other children. Her parental rights for each child were revoked.

Taylor faces a maximum of 45 years in prison. She's scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Copyright 2015 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.