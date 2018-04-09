Man held in kidnapping, brutal beating of pregnant woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of holding the mother of two hostage for two days and brutally beating her was arrested Sunday night and on Monday was ordered held on $150,000 bond.

The victim told police her boyfriend, Joshua Thompson, 23, became violent after an argument at his home.. Storm Hardy was able to escape Wednesday to a neighbor's house and police were called. Hardy was hospitalized with serious injuries, including a broken rib and a collapsed lung. She had to undergo emergency surgery to stop the internal bleeding.

According to family, Hardy was placed in a medically induced coma. A GoFundMe page set by Hardy's sister says she is in the hospital's trauma wing. The family is asking for donations to help with medical expenses and to help care for Hardy's two sons while she recovers.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report, there were other people in the home where she was being held, but they did not attempt to intervene. Hardy's sister said they were all men, but she didn't know if they were aware of the beating or Hardy's condition.

Police had been searching for Thompson since Wednesday evening. He was arrested on Sunday, but police have not said where.

