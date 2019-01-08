Mom hopes to thank witness who helped son shot at Arlington intersection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's an unthinkable reality for a Jacksonville mother who will soon lay her son to rest after he was fatally shot while sitting in his truck at an intersection in Arlington.

“He was just really loving, caring, a gentle soul," Tina Gray said of her son, Trevor Gray.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Trevor Christian Gray was struck by a hail of gunfire last Wednesday night and crashed at the intersection of St. Johns Bluff Road and Atlantic Boulevard. The shooting stemmed from a fistfight that broke out moments earlier in the parking lot of a nearby Circle K gas station.

Pictures, candles and balloons were placed at a memorial Monday night in memory of the 20-year-old during a vigil near the intersection.

“It's hard for a mom to put a child to rest," Tina Gray said. "Especially when there’s things that go unanswered.”

According to Tina Gray, witnesses helped pull her son out of the truck and called 911. She hopes one day she'll be able to thank the good Samaritans in person.

"Thank you so much for being there and being that type of person that would help somebody else, because nowadays that’s really hard to find," Tina Gray said.

Izhaan Shamar Scott, 18, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the shooting. He remains in the Duval County jail, where he's held without bond.

