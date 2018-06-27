Photos, video released of car used in transgender woman's murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos and video of a white Buick investigators said was used by the person who murdered a transgender woman Sunday afternoon.

The transgender woman was found shot to death at the Quality Inn on Dix Ellis Trail in the Baymeadows area of the Southside.

On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the surveillance footage of the car used in the crime and asked anyone with information on the location of the white Buick to come forward. They also asked for help identifying who was inside the car.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooter got into the car and left the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS. A reward up to $3,000 is possible if information leads to an arrest.

