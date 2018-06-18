Body found at Southside hotel; Jacksonville police suspect foul play

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An anonymous tip Monday afternoon that someone might have died in a second-floor room of the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road at Beach Boulevard lead police to a led police to a body, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A homicide detective said they didn't yet know who the man was or how he died, but they do suspect foul play. Police were waiting for a search warrant to process the room for evidence. The medical examiner was called to determine the cause of death.

Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said people at the hotel were being cooperative, but had no information about what happened.

A guest at the hotel told News4Jax she knew the man said he lived in the hotel with a woman and a toddler child. She told said she hadn't seen the man in a couple days.

The woman said she lives there with her children and hasn't had any problems, but knowing another guest was killed in his room makes her nervous.

This was the 16th homicide in Jacksonville in the first 18 days of June.

