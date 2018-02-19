Crime

Child, 7, killed in Jacksonville shooting, police say

Second victim hospitalized, expected to survive

By Josh Williams - Producer, Kelsey Branz - Producer, Destiny McKeiver - Multi-media journalist
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 7-year-old child died after a shooting Sunday night in the Hogan's Creek area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported about 10 p.m. on Mount Herman Street near Cleveland Street, not far from John E. Ford Elementary.

An adult also wounded in the shooting was taken to an area hospital, but is expected to survive, the Sheriff's Office stated.

News4Jax reporter Destiny McKeiver was on the scene, Sunday night, and was pushed back by officers away from the scene. She said officers have not released much information but are expected to brief the media.

