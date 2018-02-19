Child, 7, killed in Jacksonville shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 7-year-old child died after a shooting Sunday night in the Hogan's Creek area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported about 10 p.m. on Mount Herman Street near Cleveland Street, not far from John E. Ford Elementary.

An adult also wounded in the shooting was taken to an area hospital, but is expected to survive, the Sheriff's Office stated.

News4Jax reporter Destiny McKeiver was on the scene, Sunday night, and was pushed back by officers away from the scene. She said officers have not released much information but are expected to brief the media.

Update: 7 year old child shot has died. Second victim shot (adult) was transported with non-life threatening injuries. https://t.co/8bQfenJ9hq — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 19, 2018

Update: 7 year old child shot is in life threatening condition. Second victim shot transported with non-life threatening injuries - unknown if its an older child or an adult at this time. https://t.co/8bQfenJ9hq — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 19, 2018

#JSO is working a shooting in the 1300 block of Mt. Herman Street with two reported child victims. 7 year old child is in life threatening condition. Media staging area is at W. 3rd St and Cleveland St. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 19, 2018

