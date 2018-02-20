Outcry renewed after Jacksonville 7-year-old caught in crossfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The death of a 7-year-old boy killed in the crossfire of a gun battle Sunday night evoked outrage from the child's community, the police investigating the crime and the city's mayor, who said the shooter's carelessness turned Jacksonville's streets into a “war zone.”

Tashawn Gallon, a first-grader at S.P. Livingston Elementary, joined a tragic list of Jacksonville children whose lives were taken by gun violence happening around them.

Last year, 3-year-old Connor Mickens was killed in the crossfire inside his own home after his mother's ex-boyfriend barged in and opened fire, sparking a gun battle, police said.

In January 2016, 22-month-old Aiden McClendon was killed by bullets intended for his 19-year-old cousin, who was involved in a gang war, according to police.

Later that same year, 11-month-old Tedashii Williams was one of three killed when a gunman opened fire at the Cleveland Arms Apartments. Two others were wounded but survived.

Each senseless murder has sparked an outcry from the community and its leaders. Mayor Lenny Curry said after Tedashii was shot that he was “mad as hell.”

Curry also expressed dismay Monday in a series of Twitter posts, saying Tashawn's life was stolen less than 2 miles from City Hall.

“We must come together as a community and stop this senseless violence to give our kids a sense of hope and peace,” Curry wrote.

He said that within a couple miles of where Tashawn was shot, there are firehouses, police substations, churches, government offices and a local college.

“All institutions designed to help keep a community safe and allow kids the security to grow and learn how to make choices and follow dreams,” Curry wrote.

He said that in the shadow of all that opportunity and assistance, Tashawn's life was taken “by someone so hopeless and directionless that they didn't hesitate to recklessly turn our streets into a war zone.”

Curry called on the community to “break through to these young people.”

“We have to find a way to make them recognize there is so much more for them than they can imagine, if they choose to believe in hope and peace,” he wrote.

Searching for solutions

Councilwoman Katrina Brown, who represents the neighborhood where Tashawn was shot, invited News4Jax to walk with her as she talked Monday with neighbors who are dealing with the 7-year-old's death.

We saw some children playing and walking around, but others were crying, trying to come to terms with the tragic loss.

A boy on a bicycle, who identified himself as Tashawn's cousin, told Brown that he wants whoever shot the boy put to death, but finding out who that was will be difficult, because no one will be willing to talk.

“One of the main concerns is that if they were to contact the Sheriff's Office about crime or somebody doing something, it would lead to retaliation (on them or their families),” Brown said.

Sheriff Mike Williams said that witnesses aren’t cooperating, and his department hopes an increased reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest will bring forth more information.

“We are going to solve this case,” Williams said Monday. “We are going to bring this person to justice. I promise you that.”

Curry echoed that sentiment and stressed that funding for groups and boards like Kids Hope Alliance needs to stay in tact. He said such programs help neighborhoods like the one where Tashawn was gunned down.

But ministers and others in the area said community outreach only goes so far. What they want to see is more police officers on the street.

Brown said if more officers were in the community communicating with those who live there, residents might be more willing to speak up.

