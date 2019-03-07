Police seek suspect connected to series of Pizza Hut robberies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect believed to have been involved in a series of robberies at Jacksonville Pizza Hut restaurants.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the robberies were reported between Jan. 9 and Feb. 10, and in each of the incidents, the suspect displayed a black handgun and demanded money from employees inside the restaurant.

The suspect then ran off in each robbery, and there have been no reports of vehicles being seen in the incidents, police said.

The suspect has been described as a light to medium skin black male, 17-25 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 135 to 150 pounds and possibly having a facial tattoo of some kind.

Anyone who has any information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.