Juvenile male shot in Grand Park neighborhood

A juvenile male was shot inside a home in the 2400 block of Doby Street in the Grand Park neighborhood Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

His mother took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to JSO, unknown suspects shot multiple rounds into a home with six to seven people inside.

The Aggravated Battery united will follow up with the individuals who were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident you're encouraged to call the JSO non-emergency line at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 904-398-3775

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.