Navy officer accused of soliciting sex with Clay County girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 30-year-old Navy lieutenant was arrested Thursday, accused by Clay County deputies of trying to set up a meeting with a 12-year-old deaf girl for sex.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Michael McNeil communicated with someone he thought was the guardian of a child over a four-day period. He was actually communicating with an undercover detective.

McNeil, who is stationed at Mayport, was arrested when he arrived at a Starbucks in Orange Park, where he thought he was going to meet the girl.

He is charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, using a computer to solicit a guardian and use of a communication device to facilitate a felony.

