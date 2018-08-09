Sketch released of Jacksonville transgender murder suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A composite sketch of a man suspected in the murder of a transgender woman was released Thursday by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The man pictured is suspected in the murder of Cathalina Christina James, who was found shot to death in June at the Quality Inn on Dix Ellis Trail on the Southside.

The Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos and video of a white Buick, which investigators said the suspect got into after the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS. A reward up to $3,000 is possible if information leads to an arrest.

James was the third transgender person killed in Jacksonville in 2018. According to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, there is no evidence the three killings were linked.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.