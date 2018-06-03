Jacksonville Sheriff's Office seeking information in potential murder

JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a death that took place on Friday morning.

At around 3:55 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 1500 block of Ella Street, where a person was shot.

The victim was found between two abandoned homes after officers arrived and was later transported to a local hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Police said it is an active murder investigation.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

