St. Johns County woman accused of child neglect, DUI

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. Johns County deputies arrested 32-year-old Lacie Schuman early Monday and charged her with DUI, driving with a suspended license and child neglect.

According to the report, deputies got a call just after 2 a.m. about a reckless driver on Cypress Links Boulevard in Elkton. The report says a deputy spotted a car leaving the road and driving onto the shoulder three separate times. The deputy stopped the vehicle and reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol from the car and the driver.

Schuman reportedly told the deputy she did not have a license and that it was suspended. The deputy also reported a 2-year-old boy was not properly restrained in a car seat, that Schuman was slurring her speech and became extremely loud. The report says Schuman refused a field sobriety test and breath sample. It also says that she told them "she knows the game."

