Two men shot on Westside

Two men were shot in the Hillcrest neighborhood and one was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Quan Drive around 6:40 p.m. after there were multiple reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his mid-20s lying in the street suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to JSO.

Officers saw a white SUV leaving the same area and stopped the vehicle. There were multiple people inside, one of whom was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to JSO, he was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

At this time, JSO does believe these incidents are related.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with any video of the incident between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to contact JSO. Anyone else who may have any information is encouraged to call JSO's nonemergency number at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 904-398-TIPS.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.