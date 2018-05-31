Westside salon owner hospitalized after shooting, gunman sought

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Westside salon owner remained in the hospital Wednesday night, after he was shot and walked to a neighbor's home to get help.

Ann Murray said the man came to her door Tuesday night after he had been shot in his stomach.

"We called the police and we came back to the door and he was gone," Murray said. "He went back across the street to his own place and he was laid back on his front porch."

Friends said the 46-year-old man owns the Lonnie Lamar Advanced Training Salon at the corner of Cardinal and Blanding Boulevards, not far from where the shooting was reported to police.

Police don't know specifically where the man was shot, or who shot him.

"I hope they catch them [sic]. There just needs to be something done," Murray said. "It's a shame because this is a quiet street."

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's crime mapping tool, in the past month within a one mile radius of the area, there have been:

Murray is hopeful her neighbor will make a full recovery. Police told News4Jax Tuesday the man had life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

