Woman beat elderly man to death during eviction, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman was charged with murder after a 69-year-old man was beaten to death, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Jessica Norton, 31, was arrested Friday after the death of Rafael Sur.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Norton was being evicted from Sur's home on White Horse Road on Sept. 16. An argument between Norton and Sur escalated into a fight.

Norton began beating Sur, the Sheriff's Office said. Police rushed Sur to the hospital for treatment, but he later died of his injuries.

