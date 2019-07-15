Curry lays out $1.3 billion spending plan to Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry begins his second term planning with a budget that promises to stay the course: Spend millions more on public safety without raising taxes.



His proposed 2019-20 budget, presented to Jacksonville City Council on Monday morning, increases public safety funding by $70 million. This funding will allow Sheriff's Office to expand the Shot Spotter program, used to alert police to gunshots in crime-ridden neighborhoods for faster response, NIBIN, the national database of bullets and shell casings found at crime scenes, and Cure Violence, the new program using public health strategies to combat the causes of violence

The budget also allocates money into school resource officers and programs to combat violence in Duval County's public schools. The budget includes a $2.6 million increase to the budget of the Kid's Hope Alliance.

For the Jacksonville Fire Department, Curry wants everything from a $5 million new firehouse in the Arlington area and another $5 million to upgrade and renovate fire stations across the city.

Randy Wyse, president of the Jacksonville Firefighters Association, said the city has grown over the last few years, and the Fire Department now has 60 stations, many needing some TLC.

"A lot of these stations were built in the '30s and '40s, and our apparatuses are much bigger and become more advanced. A lot more electrical needs, so some of these upgrades are needed," Wyse said.

The budget includes three new rescue units for Talleyrand, St. Nicholas and Mayport. It'll also provide funding to expand Fire Station 10, hoping to reduce call times and saving lives.

"Minutes matter. It saves lives, so anything that the city can do to enhance that response time," said Wyse.

When re-elected earlier this year, Curry told citizens to expect Downtown to look very different in four years. Among the items funding in the coming year: $1 million in matching funds as part of a five-year agreement for improvements at the Florida Theater, $1 million for improvements at the Ritz theater and Prime Osborn Convention Center and more than $2 million in drainage improvements in Brooklyn.

Sidewalks are also one of the top budget items on Curry's budget list, allocating $11 million to make neighborhoods more pedestrian-friendly. There's also $3 million set aside for upgrades and maintenance to parks and $500,000 for pool maintenance and upgrades.

He hopes to pump money into major historic buildings like the Ritz and Florida theatres, $2.5 million into drainage improvements in Brooklyn and dock development in Mayport.

The budget also allocates $5 million for capital improvements at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and $1.5 million for dock development in Mayport.

Curry said rising property values and tax revenues allow the city's budget to expand to $1.37 billion without raising taxes.

The budget proposal will get two public hearings and committee reviews. The final budget must be approved by the full City Council prior to Oct. 1.

