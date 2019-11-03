Dawgs, Gators come together in RV City for Florida-Georgia game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The stadium was divided cleanly in half: Florida vs. Georgia. But outside the walls, things were a lot more blended in the streets.

"We definitely get a little rowdy, you know, between the friend group, but hey, at the end of the day, we're all friends and everything, but it was a great day and Georgia won," one person said.

Dawgs and Gators came together in RV City, whether they were longtime rival friends or strangers just sharing in a good time.

Safety was a major priority for the city. On Saturday night, law enforcement officers will continue to check for underage drinking.

But for anyone of any age who has had too many, the city has set up six safe zones where people can go for help and the police won't be called.

"I think that the security around, they controlled it a lot better, you know, having the golf carts and everything go at certain times. I think that's a lot better," one person said.

