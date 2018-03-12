Drivers cautioned with influx of motorcyclists in area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After this week's fifth deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday, officials are urging other drivers to be aware as Daytona Bike Week kicks off.

The eastbound lanes of the Arlington Expressway on Matthews Bridge were shut down for hours as troopers investigated the Sunday crash.

Many motorcyclists who are visiting from out of town said they know how dangerous area roads can be.

Year after year, Florida ranks as one of the deadliest states for motorcyclists in the nation.

Over the next week, hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists will be heading to Daytona Bike Week -- many traveling through the area to get there.

There’s already an influx of bikes on local roads.

Walking through historic St. Augustine this weekend, the roaring sounds of motorcycles could be heard and bikes lined up on just about every busy street could be seen.

"Just take your time," said Matthew Green, who is visiting from Delaware. "You’ve got to have us on the back of your head."

"Don’t drink and drive -- that’s the key. Period," said Bob Mitchem, who's also visiting from Delaware. "When we’re on the bikes, we don’t drink at all."

Last weekend, four motorcyclists died within a 36-hour period on area roads. Police said none of them appeared to be the motorcyclists’ fault.

"Look out for the bikes," Greene said. "Pay attention. Look out for the bikes and stay off your phones."

