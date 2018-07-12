Deadly rampage detailed for jury in double murder trial

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - During opening statements Thursday in the double murder trial of James Colley Jr., prosecutors detailed the terrifying final moments of life for two St. Johns County women gunned down in a 2015 rampage in an upscale St. Johns County neighborhood.

Colley, 38, is accused of killing his estranged wife, Amanda Colley, and her best friend, Lindy Dobbins, at the couple's Murabella home.

Authorities said Colley was looking for Lamar Douberly, who he suspected of having a relationship with his wife, when he walked up through the backyard and opened fire into the home. Douberly and another person escaped the home without harm, but Amanda Colley, 36, and Dobbins, 39, who had taken cover in the home, were killed.

Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Lynne Dunton began her opening statement by repeating threatening voicemails and text messages James Colley allegedly sent to his estranged wife the day she was killed.

"Call me or I'm going to come find you," Dunton quoted, along with several expletive laced rants.

Dunton said Amanda Colley heard her best friend being shot and killed before James Colley found her, wounded on the bathroom floor, and shot her multiple times as she begged for her life.

The state told the jury the murders were premeditated because he broke into the home around 4 a.m. that morning ransacked the home, then returned hours later and killed Colley and Dobbins.

Colley's attorney, Terry Shoemaker, said it’s not a question of whether or not Colley is guilty, but what would lead him to do this. Shoemaker said that he was heavily medicated for depression, anxiety and other medical issues. Because of that he wasn’t himself.

“The question isn’t who did that. The question is why did it happen? How could this happen? How could a person who loved his family more than anything in his life do that?" Shoemaker said.

Shooting rampage

Amanda Colley and Lindy Dobbins

James Colley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two burglary counts and a count of aggravated stalking.

Before Amanda Colley was killed, she had taken out a restraining order against James Colley, but authorities said Colley ignored the order and burned his wife's clothes in the yard, among other violations.

At a court hearing Aug. 27, 2015, a judge told Colley to stay away from his wife and handed down a 60-day suspended sentence on the restraining order violation charge.

But immediately following the hearing, Colley went to his father’s home to get a gun and then drove to the couple’s home, opening fire on Amanda Colley and her friends, according to prosecutors.

Dobbins was fatally shot as she and another friend, Rachel Hendricks, hid in a closet.

The sudden violence at the upscale home near World Golf Village spawned a massive manhunt that included a nationwide alert to be on the lookout for him.

He was arrested following a traffic stop in Norton, Virginia, after another driver reported nearly being run off the road. He was later extradited to Florida.

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty if Colley is convicted.

