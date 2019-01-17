Deputies warn public about man targeting women in Palatka

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Putnam county deputies are asking the community to be aware of a man who is reportedly approaching women in the downtown Palatka area.

Officials have recently received reports of a man, said to have a thick accent, who has approached women walking alone. He asks if they can help him with his car, or where is the nearest "Indian" restaurant.

"He has tried to get these women to follow him back to his car to either look at directions or assist him with his vehicle," the sheriff's office said.

Police describe the vehicle as a sedan.

He has targeted women in the courthouse parking lot, downtown by the riverfront and near 2nd street.

If you encounter this person, call 911 immediately.

Police say if he has approached you in the last 24 hours, contact 386-329-0800 to file a report.

