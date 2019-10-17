DeSantis tries to lure companies in New York

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis was slated to return Thursday to New York for another round of meetings with business leaders.

DeSantis' schedule said he had meetings planned at the banking and financial-services company BNY Mellon in New York City and at the airline JetBlue in Long Island City.

JetBlue flies to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Orlando, Sarasota, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

DeSantis in February and May also went to New York City to talk with players in the financial industry.

Officials from Enterprise Florida, the state's business-recruitment arm, have said a sales pitch is built around raising awareness of Florida's workforce, business climate and quality of life against competition in Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C.

DeSantis held similar meetings last month in Chicago.

News Service of Florida