Developers break ground on San Marco Crossing community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Developers and city officials broke ground Thursday on a new $86 million, 486-unit housing community located in Jacksonville's historic San Marco neighborhood.

Known as San Marco Crossing, the two-building development is destined for a nearly nine-acre site along Kings Avenue near Bertha Street. It is anticipated to open late next year.

The project, a joint development by EJF Capital and Chance Partners, is situated in what's defined as an "Opportunity Zone" under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts of 2017, or TCJA. The legislation provides tax incentives to developers who invest in low-income areas.

"San Marco Crossing will be a significant catalyst in connecting the historic San Marco Square with the revitalization occurring along Atlantic Boulevard and further into the San Marco East mixed-used corridor," said Jeff Rosen, principal for Chance Partners.

Added EJF Capital Senior Managing Director Asheel Shah: "From an environmental and quality of life standpoint, San Marco Crossing will enable more people to move to the area and find housing that allows them to commute shorter distances or even walk to their places of employment."

Ameris Bank and Stifel Bank are contributing $51 million in financing for the construction, which will be overseen by Live Oak Contracting, a Jacksonville-based general contractor.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.