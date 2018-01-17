District dispels rumors: Teacher Supply Depot not shutting down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Structural damage spotted during a fire and safety inspection last month has closed the building that houses Duval County's Teacher Supply Depot and sparked rumors that the service was shutting down.

A district spokeswoman said the rumors are unfounded and that the district has no plans to end the Teacher Supply Depot.

The popular location for teachers to get office supplies, books and art supplies is in what was once the Lackawanna Alternative Center, in an older building on Lenox Avenue, according to Superintendent Patricia Willis.

She told Duval County School Board members that the district has begun addressing areas of concern noted in the December safety report, which prompted the closing of one room during Thursday's giveaway last week.

“Apparently, as a result of this room closure, coupled with internal discussions regarding building repairs and moving excess supplies to a warehouse, it has either been misunderstood or misrepresented to others that the TSD was closing,” Dr. Willis wrote in an email to board members.

The concern from teachers was so strong that hundreds signed a petition demanding that the depot remain open.

Duval County Public Schools spokeswoman Laureen Ricks said those teachers can rest easy, because the plan was never to discontinue the Teacher Supply Depot.

“Our primary concern is for the safety of our employees and the many people who volunteer in the depot,” Ricks said in a prepared statement. “In the event that the building is deemed unusable, the district will identify another location to house this program.”

She emphasized the building, for now, is just not safe to be in.

Among the fixes already made to the building were repairs to emergency escape windows, moving excess stock to district warehouses until needed and clearing emergency escape routes, Willis said.

The district has also hired an engineering firm to evaluate the structural concerns brought up in the safety report.

The district is still trying to determine whether it would be more cost effective to repair the building or find another location for the Teacher Supply Depot, officials said.

