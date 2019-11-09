Resident, firefighter and dog injured in mobile home fire near Oceanway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a one-alarm fire at a mobile home on Naomi Drive in the Oceanway area Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, JFRD requested additional crews to the scene.

JFRD confirmed a resident at the home, and a firegither were injured and taken to the hospital.

News4Jax also learned that a dog was pulled from the home, but the condition of the dog is unclear.

We will update this story as more details become available.

