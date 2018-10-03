Daring dog tags along on motorcycle ride around Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We thought we had seen it all -- until this happened.

A News4Jax viewer sent a video showing a dog riding on the back of a motorcycle, cruising the streets on Old St. Augustine Road near Loretto Road.

The dog seems to be having a great time. In fact, at one point he glances over at the camera as if to say, "Take a picture, it'll last longer!"

The identity of the rider is unclear, but it appears this isn't the first time he's hit the road with his canine co-pilot. For what it's worth, it looks like the pup is safely strapped in.

The only thing this rad dog is missing is an "I Do My Own Stunts" graphic T-shirt.

RELATED | Florida man rides lawn mower down I-95 in Jacksonville

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.