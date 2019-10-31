DoJ: Credit union employee who stole millions paid off teens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who worked in the mailroom of VyStar Credit Union for more than two decades and pleaded guilty to embezzling $5.4 million in checks intended to pay for postage is expected to be sentenced Thursday.

Duane Sikes, 64, was arrested in Bradford County in September 2018 and charged with 10 counts of mail fraud and five counts of embezzlement. He eventually pleaded guilty to one count each of mail fraud, embezzlement and income tax fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

New details about how investigators believe Sikes might have used the stolen money were disclosed by the federal government two weeks ago and could have an influence on his sentence.

Following media reports of Sikes' arrest, First Coast Crime Stoppers received multiple reports accusing Sikes of paying underage boys of middle school and high school ages to take photos of them unclothed, often while swimming in his pool, and paid them to perform sex acts on each other, according a sentencing memorandum filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Similar reports about Sikes were made to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office between 2010 and 2015, but according to federal court documents, no charges were filed. It's unclear why no charges were filed or if any charges will be filed in the future.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses who said Sikes was providing cash for drugs, and in one case a new car, in exchange for nude photos of them, according to the sentencing memo.

At least two of the witnesses are expected to testify Thursday at his sentencing hearing.

Due to the witnesses interviews, the U.S. Attorney's Office filed a motion to modify Sikes' conditional release before sentencing to prevent any contact with children as a precaution, which was granted.

Prosecutors said in court documents that the witnesses can provide a clear picture of Sikes' character and give a possible motive for the crimes.

Before a sentencing hearing, prosecutors will file a sentencing memo, which addresses the facts and elements of the crime and the defendant's background. In addition, it calculates a possible sentence based on federal guidelines and includes the prosecutor's recommended sentence.

Background

According to the indictment, between from 2007-2017, some checks Sikes stole outright, and he took others that were made out to the U.S. Postmaster to the main post office downtown and bought rolls of stamps -- $3.6 million worth of stamps -- and sold them to Mystic Stamp Company in New York. Mystic turned around and sold the stamps for 80 percent of their face value.

Mystic's president, Don Sundman, said they were suspicious and notified the U.S. Postal Service.

"We just wanted to make sure that everything was on the up and up," Sundman told News4Jax. "They said, 'We'll check into it,' and they came back to us sometime later and said it's fine."

Sikes worked at the corporate headquarters of VyStar in Jacksonville from 1994 to 2017. His neighbors said he drives a car that's about 20 years old and his house is modest, at about 1,200 square feet.

Sikes also apparently spent money producing. His IMDb.com page credits him with producing dozens of independent films, many shot in Jacksonville, though News4Jax was unable to verify those details.

"He told me he had a trust fund," said Sharon Cobb, a friend who has worked with him on film projects, including a recent release, "Ortega River Rats." "Really, people were amazed how much money he had to spend on filmmaking."

VyStar said Sikes was dismissed in 2017 and released this statement:

"Upon our discovery that a former employee had defrauded the Company during his employment, VyStar immediately conducted a more comprehensive internal review, reported the matter to authorities and is cooperating fully with their investigation. Importantly, this isolated incident did not in any way compromise member personal information or accounts, and is immaterial to the Company's financials. VyStar does not tolerate behavior that is contrary to our culture and high ethical values, and has taken immediate action to address the situation and even further enhance our internal processes."

