Who was Cherish Perrywinkle before she met Donald Smith?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Before her angelic young face became entwined with one of the most heinous crimes in Jacksonville history, Cherish Lilly Perrywinkle lived 3,101 days of relative innocence.

A Christmas Eve baby, Cherish was born in 2004 with brown hair and brown eyes.

By June 2013, Cherish was 8 years old and had grown to be 4 feet, 3 inches tall. She weighed 67 pounds. Her brown hair had grown long and wavy.

She lived in a home not far from a neighborhood park in Northwest Jacksonville with her mother, her mother's boyfriend, and her two younger sisters, who are now living in Australia with an aunt who wants to adopt them.

Cherish's favorite color was pink. She was creative and wanted to be an artist. She liked dogs and was a good reader.

In first grade at Chaffee Trail Elementary School, Cherish was recognized for good citizenship and reading. She was named "Student of the Month" in November 2011.

Not long after she finished the second grade, Cherish was set to spend some of the summer with her father in California.

Her parents had fought bitterly in the courts over custody after her mother, Rayne Perrywinkle, won a paternity suit when Cherish was nearly 3 years old.

According to court documents, Cherish's father, Billy Jarreau, said Perrywinkle was a dancer living in a homeless shelter when they met in 2004 and had a one-night stand. After the courts deemed he was Cherish's father, Jarreau, now a retired Navy sailor, seemed to step up to provide support for Cherish.

He fought to be in her life, and as part of the custody agreement, Cherish was supposed to fly out to see him on June 22, 2013 -- the day her body was found discarded in a wooded, marshy area behind a Northside church.

The night before, Cherish's family had met Donald Smith, the man now convicted of taking her life.

A jury decided in 12 minutes Wednesday that Smith was guilty of kidnapping Cherish from a Jacksonville Walmart, brutally raping her and strangling her.

If she'd never met Smith, Cherish would now be 13 years old. Instead, her life ended after just 8½ precious years.

When Cherish's body was found the morning after she disappeared in 2013, she still had on the orange fruit-patterned dress she could be seen wearing in Walmart surveillance footage.

Those same surveillance images show an unsuspecting Cherish, wearing a headband in her favorite color, skipping out the door with Smith in her final minutes of carefree innocence.

