Donald Smith convicted in 2013 rape, murder of 8-year-old Jacksonville girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It took a jury less than 15 minutes to confirm what most of the Jacksonville community has known for more than four years: Donald Smith raped and strangled Cherish Perrywinkle.

Smith, 61, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and murder in the 8-year-old's 2013 death after prosecutors spent two days making their case that Smith took Cherish from a Northside Walmart, brutally raped her and choked the life out of her before dumping her half-naked body out like garbage.

Smith, the man with whom she was last seen, was arrested the morning after Cherish disappeared, shortly before her body was discovered in a creek behind a church.

Repeated delays in the court system stretched for more than four years before the case finally went to trial this week.

In a surprise move, Smith's defense team chose not to deliver closing arguments.

In his closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutor Mark Caliel said that Cherish weighed only 67 pounds when she died.

"He may not look like much of a threat," Caliel said, pointing at Smith in the courtroom, "but on that night, in comparison to that little girl, he had the strength of a giant."

Caliel said Smith singled out Cherish and lured her away from the safety of her family, lulling her into a false sense of security with lies before he drove out of the parking lot "where no eyes could see and no ears could hear."

GAVEL-TO-GAVEL: Live coverage of conviction of Donald Smith |

UNCUT: Prosecutor Mark Caliel's closing arguments

“That little girl had to endure a nightmare no child should ever endure,” Caliel said, recounting the stomach-turning details the medical examiner shared the day before about the brutal rape and agonizing death Cherish suffered. “You could tell from the damage in her eyes that she fought for the last breath in her body."

After recapping the evidence presented by experts, Caliel asked the jury to pause and reflect for three minutes about all they had heard and seen the last two days. Three minutes, he said, was how long Cherish fought for her last breaths.

“From the grave she's crying out to you: 'Donald Smith raped me. ... Donald Smith strangled me until every last breath left my body,'” Caliel said. “In the final moments of her life, this defendant took from that little girl everything that was innocent and pure. And then he took her life. Now it's time to hold him accountable for what he did.”

The jurors did just that, and now prosecutors will ask those jurors to sentence Smith to death for the heinous crimes.

Cherish's mother, Rayne Perrywinkle, has said that she wants Smith to face the death penalty for what he did to her little girl.

Cooper said the penalty phase will start next week.

Emotional testimony

Perrywinkle testified Monday that Smith lured her family to the Lem Turner Road Walmart with promises to buy clothing after he met them at a Dollar General. When Smith offered later to get cheeseburgers, Cherish went with him, Perrywinkle said.

UNCUT VIDEOS: Rayne Perrywinkle's testimony |

Medical examiner's entire testimony (Caution: Contains graphic details) |

Judge confirms with Donald Smith does not want to testify

She testified through tears that she thought the two were going to the McDonald's at the front of the store, and she would never have let Cherish leave the Walmart with Smith.

Security video showed the little girl skipping out the door behind Smith, wearing a bright orange dress.

That same dress was found the next morning with Cherish's body when Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9 Gator tracked to the edge of the water where her body had been dumped behind Highlands Baptist Church.

Gator's handler, Officer Charlie Wilkie, said during his testimony Monday that the dress stood out in his memory because his daughter had the same one.

The scene that Wilkie and Gator found -- and what happened to Cherish before her body was left there -- were described Tuesday in explicit detail for the jury by Duval County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Valerie Rao.

Her testimony and the autopsy photos that accompanied it drew tears from some jurors.

At one point, Rao become emotional herself and asked for a break in her testimony, prompting a mistrial motion from Smith's defense attorney. Judge Mallory Cooper denied the motion.

After Rao testified to what Cherish (pictured) endured and how she was killed, a DNA expert took the stand to confirm that Smith's DNA was found inside Cherish's body. The chance of the DNA belonging to anyone but Smith, she said, were 1 in 12 quadrillion.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case by playing a wire tap recording of Smith in which he can be heard telling another inmate that his target area is young girls.

“I would like to run into her at Walmart,” Smith said of a 12-year-old girl taking a tour of the jail.

Smith declined to testify in his own defense, and his attorneys rested their case without calling any witnesses.

IMAGES: Testimony, evidence in Donald Smith trial

News4Jax will not only cover every moment of the trial, but will livestream the proceedings online, with the disclaimer that some graphic testimony and evidence will be presented during the trial.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.