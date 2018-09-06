Andrew Gillum picks former opponent Chris King as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democratic nominee for governor Andrew Gillum has named his opponent in the primary, Chris King, as his pick for lieutenant governor.

King, a businessman from Winter Park, finished fifth in a seven-candidate race in the Democratic primary despite spending several million dollars of his own money in the campaign. His campaign was noted for his criticism of the sugar industry, a call for a tax on bullets to be used for school safety and a proposal to abolish the death penalty.

Gillum and his wife made the announcement Thursday morning on Facebook Live.

“Chris has brought new and dynamic leadership to this state, and his innovative policy ideas and business acumen will help us move Florida forward,” Gillum said in a statement. “We’re going to build an economy that works for everyone, by training workers for good-paying jobs, expanding access to health care and ensuring every Floridian has a fair chance to succeed. Chris is going to be instrumental in our work to rebuild Florida.”

King has never held public office and highlighted his business experience during his campaign. He is CEO of Elevation, a company that invests in and manages affordable housing for seniors.

Gillum is seeking to become the first Democrat elected Florida governor since 1994.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is picking state Rep. Jeanette Nunez to be his running mate, marking the first time a Cuban-American woman will run for Florida's lieutenant governor.

DeSantis announced his choice through a press release Thursday just ahead of a rally with Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Nunez has represented a Miami district since 2010 and serves as speaker pro tempore.

Ironically, DeSantis won the nomination with the backing of President Donald Trump, but when Trump was running for president, Nunez called him a con man on Twitter. The same tweet also accused Trump of supporting the Ku Klux Klan.

