Florida House 15th District

15TH HOUSE DISTRICT (includes part of Duval County)

The winner of the Republican primary in August will face Tracye Ann Polson, who is uncontested in the Democratic primary, in the November general election.

Wyman Duggan

Age: 49

Candidate's family: Married, 3 children

Occupation: Attorney

Education: B.A. The University of the South; J.D. William & Mary

Political experience: No previous elected office

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Safe streets, successful kids, a vibrant economy, a culture of opportunity

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Public safety, education reform, economic growth

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I can deliver for the district and our community on Day 1; there will be no learning curve.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Helping to ensure the safety and economic prosperity of our community.

Website: wymanduggan.com

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Joseph Hogan

Age: 36

Candidate's family: Lauren, Sadie (7), Betty (5), Edward "Brother" (3)

Occupation: Contractor

Education:

Political experience: I grew up with Mike Hogan as my father and role model. I've seen all sides of politics and I still want to get involved!

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Excited to represent Jacksonville's westside with limited government, conservative ideals.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

-Reducing the size and scope of our state government

-Ensuring that Florida continues to grow and attract businesses and individuals to the state.

-Keeping access and control of our state representative in the hands of the citizens in district 15.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I will always be open and honest. I am not the type to play to an audience. I will work to make sure that Florida is a place that treats all citizens equally and fairly. The same rules and opportunities should be available to everyone from the governments perspective.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

That I was part of a movement that started the reduction in the size and scope of our government. That I was an individual who promoted the values of individual liberty and freedom as intended at the founding of our great country.

Website: josephhoganfl.com/

Social media: Facebook / Twitter

Mark Zeigler

Age: 54

Candidate's family: Wife and Two Children, a Son and Daughter

Occupation: Yacht Broker / Boat Dealer

Education: University of Florida

Political experience: I have spent my adult life raising my family, building my business and volunteering in the community. Now I want to give back to this wonderful city by asking to serve the citizens and have for the first time chosen to run for office.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

I am pro small business, pro small government conservative.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Elimination of estimated sales tax

Elimination or reduction of redundant layers of regulation

Protection of the St. Johns River

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As the only candidate who has built a small business in District 15 I understand how government impacts the ability of good people to reach their goals.I live in the district, work in the district have lunch in the district! Because of that I will be accessible to meet with residents of District 15 at a moments notice.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

The elimination of the estimated sales and the focusing of our community on the value of the St. Johns River.

Website: votezeigler.com

Social media: Facebook

Democratic Tracye Ann Polson , Jacksonville

Age: 58

Candidate's family: Husband - Kevin M. Clair and we have 5 grown children between us.

Occupation: Clinical Social Worker and Psychotherapist, President, Tracye A. Polson, Ph.D., L.C.S.W., P.A.

Education: B.A., Human Relations, Master of Social Work, and Ph.D., Clinical Social Work

Political experience: Volunteer with Maryland Campaigns

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Strengthen public schools, keep public safe, assure affordable healthcare.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Public education

2. Affordable and reliable healthcare

3. Fighting crime and public safety

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As a mother, licensed mental health professional, small business owner, daughter of an Army veteran, and breast cancer survivor, I have more than 20 years of experience working with children, parents and families. I'm in the community daily helping people resolve issues they face in their lives, homes and businesses. My experience in mental and behavioral health has prepared me to engage conversations in a different way - a third way that's less stridently partisan - to find common ground in Tallahassee and to work toward solutions that will hold the needs of all people at the center of policy discussions and be reflected in the laws that are passed in the legislature.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I believe we ALL - individuals, families, neighborhoods and businesses across the area want similar things - a good paying job, safe homes and streets, schools that thrive and produce children who are educated and can get a job that provides self-respect and an income that provides security, and freedom from fear that a single health crisis may bankrupt our family. Not everyone has in their neighborhood a great public school, has affordable health insurance, and has a job that can support their family, or a feeling of safety from crime.

Delivering on these goals, through my own initiatives in Tallahassee and by working effectively across the aisle with other members of the legislature, so that individuals' lives are improved, and families and businesses are strengthened - that's how I would want my time in office remembered. It's what I've worked toward for others my whole life, and I am already working on now in my job and community volunteering.

Website: polsonforjacksonville.com

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.