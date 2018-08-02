Florida Senate 8th District

8TH SENATE DISTRICT (includes Alachua and Putnam counties, and part of Marion County)

The winner of the Democratic primary will face incumbent Keith Perry, who is unopposed in the Republican primary, and NPA candidate Charles E. Goston.

Democratic Kayser Enneking , Gainesville

, Gainesville Olysha Magruder , Gainesville

Kayser Enneking

Age: 58

Candidate's family: Husband-Mark, Daughter-Olivia, Son-Andrew

Occupation: Physician

Education: MD, Medicine-University of Florida 1986, BA, Molecular Biology-Vanderbilt University

Political experience: First-time candidate

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Ensure every Floridians' access to quality healthcare, education, and environment.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1. Protecting and improving our public schools- Our public schools have been under attack by Keith Perry and the Republican led legislature. The disregard that the Legislature has had to Florida's commitment to quality education has left our schools underfunded, under-performing, and at risk of closure. We need to end policies that put profit over the educational success of our children and turn our focus on providing the much-needed funding for teacher pay and the care of Florida's students.

2. Healthcare- The health outcomes in Florida are well below what our people deserve. The Legislature's refusal to expand Medicaid has left hundreds of thousands of Floridians without the quality care that they deserve. We need to immediately expand Medicaid in Florida to provide access to those in need, and we need to enact policies that focus on expanding access to care across the state particularly in our more rural areas.

3. The environment- Florida's standards for environmental regulation have experienced a steady decline under the policies of the current Republican led Legislature. We need to act right away to pass a ban on hydro-fracking, and work to ensure that our regulatory bodies are filled with individuals who will make the protection of our aquifer and natural springs a top priority.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

If elected I would be the ONLY medical doctor in the Florida State Senate. In Florida 39% of state spending goes towards healthcare, we are in dire need of a legislator that understands what is required to ensure that every Floridians has access to quality care. As a medical doctor, with 30 years of experience taking care of patients from across both my district and the state I have the ability to provide a unique and much-needed perspective on how to best improve both the access and quality of care for all.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I hope to be remembered for playing an essential part in a successful effort to get Florida back on track when it comes to providing the very best quality of life for our people. I intend to accomplish this by bringing the focus of our state's education system back to its intended purpose of guaranteeing a quality public education for every child, by improving both healthcare access and outcomes, and by preserving every Floridian's access to clean drinking water.

Olysha Magruder

Age: 40

Candidate's family: Jim & Jules (Husband & Son)

Occupation: Instructional Designer at Johns Hopkins University

Education: Doctorate of Education from University of Florida

Political experience: I am a first time candidate.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Former public school teacher fighting for a fair & equitable future for working families.

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

1) Education: Fully fund public schools, end high stakes testing, free pre-K to college/vocational/technical school.

2) Health Care: Expand Medicaid, fight for Medicare for all, protect pre-existing conditions on the state level.

3) Jobs & Wages: $15 min wage, expanded opportunities for those at the bottom & free college, vocational or technical training.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

As the daughter of a lifelong public school teacher, and a long line of preachers, commitment to serving other above yourself is something that comes naturally to me. As a young adult, I struggled working two or three jobs to pay for college and had to make the difficult choices of paying for school or rent. I am the only partisan candidate in my race who isn't a multi-millionaire and I have pledged not to accept any corporate PAC money - so you know I mean what I say and say what I mean. I have lived the struggles that many working families in Florida are facing right now and I will be their fighter in Tallahassee.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I would hope that during my time in office we are able to revolutionize our public education system. We have fallen way behind where we should be and it is my mission to put us back on the right track because a strong economy begins with an excellent public education system.

Republican Keith Perry

Age: 59

Candidate's family: Wife, Amy & Daughter's Alexis & Amanda

Occupation: Roofer

Education: High School

Political experience: I have served 3 terms in the House of Representatives & the past 2 years in the State Senate

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

Early childhood education, opportunities for individuals to start own businesses

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Taxes, Jobs & Education

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

My background is unique and more identifies with working class families.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

Creating long term solutions to the State's problems.

No Party Affiliation Charles E. Goston , Gainesville

Charles E. Goston

Age: 69

Candidate's family:

Occupation: ceo of All Roots Prod.

Education: College Graduate Uof F

Political experience: 14 years as a political consultant, president of the Alachua County Democratic Black Caucus, Communications Director for the State Black Caucus for two terms, City Commissioner from 2015 thru 2018.

Summarize your political platform in 10 words or less.

To create legislation for insurance coverage , raises for all state workers, education equality

What do you see as the top three issues in this race?

Medical coverage for over 3 million Floridians, 2. Raises for all State employees, and increased funding for educational opportunities in public schools, 3. Creating legislation for restoration of rights after completion of prison terms.

How can you help voters in a way that others running for this office cannot?

I have always been involved in politics to enhance the quality of life for the people that I serve, I have a track record of amazing accomplishments in economic development where there was none or little of it in my district in Gainesville, Florida, understanding the premise that you must put the people you serve first or you are elected for the wrong reason , and never represent a political organization that has a track record of serving their agenda and not the voters agenda and addressing the immediate and long range needs of the public. Addressing the disparity in so many area's in district 8 that begs for immediate attention and correction , being observant of impending problems and resolving them, being more vocal about fair elections in counties and giving each person's vote the value it deserves.

What would you hope to be remembered for accomplishing after serving in this office?

I want to be remembered as a Senator that demonstrated compulsion to create needed change where it was needed and work to level the playing fields in the areas of jobs, education, and judicial laws that lean unfavorably to minorities , making the short time spent work for the people in the districts that I serve to create increased participation and not a rejection of government.

