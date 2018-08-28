Polls open through 7 p.m. in Florida primary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The barrage of candidates bashing each other in TV commercials ends today as a couple million Florida voters go to the polls to determine who they want to represent them in the governor's mansion, Congress, the state Legislature and in local offices in your county.

All precincts in all counties are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While voting in primary elections is historically low, more Floridians cast ballots early or by mail before Tuesday’s elections than in past primaries. Nearly 1.86 million votes were cast as of Monday morning, according to the Florida Department of State.

By Monday, 11.7 percent of Jacksonville's registered voters had cast ballots. Statewide, 12.7 percent of Florida's 13 million registered voters had submitted ballots before primary day. In recent elections, there were as many or more who voted early as on Election Day.

"Earlier, we were hoping for 30 percent (turnout)," Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Monday. "We saw an uptick in registration. We had a lot of calls and interest in this election, but the number looks like we get 24 to 25 percent -- somewhere in that range."

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?

Florida State University political science professor Carol Weissert agrees that the increase in pre-election day voting does not necessarily mean the overall vote count will be up from years past.

She says it just means campaigns need to get their message out a lot earlier.

“Generally, people who vote early or absentee would have voted anyway. So sometimes it is a substitute rather than an addition," Weissert said. "If indeed we see more people voting in person, then that will be quite terrific.”

Hogan hopes turnout Tuesday surprises everyone.

"An American citizen, I think it’s our duty to vote. I don’t like to see anything under 50 percent (turnout)," Hogan said.

News4Jax will be monitoring voting throughout the day and will provide continuing coverage as the ballots are counted. In addition to returns on all races on the ballot updated in real time on our website, we'll offer an election night webcast from 7-9 p.m. and broadcast coverage from 9-11:30 p.m., with live reports throughout the evening from the campaign parties of the top candidates.

