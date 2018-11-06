Was your mail-in ballot received? Here is how you can check

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Every Election Day, the votes most frequently rejected are mail-in ballots. So if you have any doubts that your vote counted, we want to put them to rest.

This is how you can check to see if your vote was received and accepted. It's real simple.

You can click here to go to the Florida Department of State's website to confirm your registration.

Mail-in ballots top 500,00 across Florida

Be sure to fill out your name, last name and birth date. Once you confirm you are not a robot, check the box that says "I understand and agree" and press submit. You will be taken to a new page.

Click on the "Access Ballot and Precinct Information available through your county Supervisor of Elections" website. There you will find all the information you will need.

How Vote-By-Mail Ballots Are Counted

This is how the Yolo Elections Office describes the process:

Vote-by-mail ballots are counted in the same way as other ballots; only the advance processing is different.

When VBMs arrive in the Elections Office, the signature on each envelope is checked to make sure that the person who signed the envelope is the same person who is registered. After the signatures are verified, the ballots (still in their envelopes) are sorted by precinct and stored until processing begins.

Ten business days before Election Day, we begin processing the VBMs. The ballots are removed from their envelopes and placed in precinct-specific bags ready for scanning.

The first vote counts that are announced on election night are the VBM ballots that were processed and scanned the week before Election Day.

Vote-by-mail ballots returned to polling places are not included in the election night results because they must processed before they can be scanned and counted. Before we process these ballots, we first verify that the voters who submitted them did not also vote at a polling place in Yolo County.

These votes are tallied and the totals reported when everything has been checked. This process is usually finished several weeks after the election.

