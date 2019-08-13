Emotional day in court as 3 killers sentenced in elderly veteran's murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman who lured an elderly Navy veteran into a robbery two years ago testified Tuesday that her partners slashed Melvin Clark's throat on a rural dirt road and then threw him into the bushes “like he was nothing.”

Jennifer Schulte read a letter on the stand during the sentencing hearing for the three killers, saying she would do anything to bring Clark back.

“God knows I wish I could,” she read.

Clark's family visibly wept in court as Schulte recounted the day in April 2017 that she lured the 86-year-old to a hotel using a prostitution site.

When Clark arrived, Schulte, Douglas Cercy and Ray Jones kidnapped him and drove him to an ATM, where they forced him to withdraw money. Schulte's face was captured on the ATM's surveillance video.

Schulte testified Tuesday that it was Cercy's idea to drive down a hunting road and that he assured Clark the whole time that he wouldn't be harmed. But after getting Clark out of the car, Cercy told him to kneel down.

Schulte previously told police she could hear Clark begging for his life before he went limp.

Clark's throat had been slashed.

“I saw them pick him up and throw him in the bushes.... like he was nothing,” Schulte said on the stand as tears streamed down the faces of Clark's loved ones.

Clark, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy, survived the initial attack despite being left for dead. He was found along Maxville Macclenny Highway by a good Samaritan who helped first responders find the remote location and get Clark to a hospital.

Clark progressed slowly and was able to whisper after the attack, but never fully recovered from his injuries. He died July 26, 2017.

“For him to suffer three months, for it to happen anyway. I'm just thankful he didn't die in that ditch,” Clark's granddaughter, Shannon Rivera, said after his death in 2017.

Schulte, Cercy and Jones were caught at a bus station after tips and the discovery of Clark's stolen SUV led investigators to South Florida. All three have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping charges and face up to life in prison.

The state had said it would seek the death penalty against Cercy and Jones until the two opted for plea deals.

A judge heard testimony and victim impact statements Tuesday and will decide the sentence for each of the three.

