Former college hoops player accused of crashing stolen truck smiles at judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former college basketball player remains in the Duval County jail on charges of stealing a dump truck in Flagler County and crashing it into Naval Station Mayport’s gate Tuesday morning.

Rodney Simeon, 24, had to be escorted out of a courtroom after making obscene gestures while facing a judge Wednesday. He also kept laughing and smiling at news cameras.

News4Jax learned this isn't the first time he has been in trouble or showing this type of behavior.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Simeon walked into a landscape company in Palm Coast, demanded gas, took a set of keys and stole the business' F-350 dump truck. Police say he drove it 70 miles north and crashed into the Mayport gate.

A Mayport Naval Station spokesman said barriers stopped the truck from getting through Mayport's gate and there were no injuries and no damage to naval property.

Police said a gun and a mask were found in the front seat of the truck but it's unclear if they belonged to Simeon.

Simeon was a 2018 NBA draft prospect who played two seasons for the ASU Hornets and was, at one point, the team's leading scorer.

He is held in Duval County on $25,000 bond, although he not currently facing any charges in the Mayport crash. He is facing burglary and grand theft auto charges in Flagler County, where he is due in court on June 24.

His appearance before a Duval County judge Wednesday was Simeon's second court appearance in Florida this month.

According to court records, Simeon was arrested June 2 in Orlando, charged with three traffic offenses, possession of marijuana and destruction of evidence.

According to the arrest report, Simeon was eating marijuana and told the deputy he was "ahead of the game," then stuck his tongue out at the deputy to show the chewed-up marijuana.

Deputies said Simeon left his car, which has no tag, at the landscape company. It's the same car involved in his Orlando arrest.

