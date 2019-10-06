Family, friends hold vigil for woman killed after being hit by car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five days after April Robinson, 54, was killed after being hit by a car on St. Augustine Road, her family and friends held a vigil in her honor near the spot where she was hit.

Nearly 200 people walked across St. Augustine Road to pay tribute to Robinson. Many of them gathered at her home on Brewster Street and walked one block to St. Augustine Road. They said that was the same route Robinson walked every day to catch the bus to go to work.

Police said last Monday morning, Robinson was hit by a car on St. Augustine Road and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her family said she was on her way to a doctor's appointment when she was hit. She died in the hospital several days later.

"Her being taken away from us is a tragic thing for us," said Amy Robinson, April Robinson's niece. "Our family has suffered greatly behind this. She was the matriarch of our family. With her gone, we don't even know how to move on."

"She was the last piece of glue to our family," said Lori Robinson, April Robinson's daughter. "We have lost a lot. Between all her sisters, her mother, her son, it wasn't supposed to happen this way."

Although the crash that killed April Robinson is still under investigation, her family believes the driver who hit her may have been driving faster than the posted speed limit of 35 mph.

