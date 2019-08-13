Family, friends honor life of longtime Suwannee County firefighter

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A longtime Suwannee County firefighter who was killed in a motorcycle crash last week will be laid to rest Tuesday in Lake City.

James Sommers, 40, joined Suwannee County Fire Rescue in 2001 and rose in the ranks, serving as the county's public safety director since 2012.

Sommers was killed last Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Lake City, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Central Ministries on SW Dyal Avenue in Lake City. His interment will be at the city of Live Oak Cemetery following the service.

The Lake City Fire Department reminded motorists there will be some delays due to the procession.

The community is welcome to line the streets and wave flags during the procession to pay their respects.

The following streets will be closed to through traffic tentatively between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., and drivers are asked to take alternate routes:

Winderweedle Street from U.S. 129, west to Houston Avenue

Houston Avenue from the intersection of Winderweedle Street, south to Duval Street (Nobles Ferry and Winderweedle Street west of Houston Avenue will be open to through traffic)

Brown Avenue at Winderweedle Street

Broome Avenue at Winderweedle Street

The governor's office ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in Sommers' honor in Live Oak and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee.

Authorities say Sommers was returning home from a board of commissioners meeting about 8:15 p.m. when a Ford Expedition turned left in front of him on U.S. 90 and Southwest Pinemount Road. Sommers crashed into the right side of the Expedition.

Suwannee County Fire Rescue assistant chief Eddie Hand told News4Jax that Sommers made great strides in leading the department toward where it is today. He said they started two decades ago with only one firetruck covering the entire county and all-volunteer backup firefighters.

Because of Sommers' leadership, Suwannee now has five paid stations with 60 men in the department on staff.

