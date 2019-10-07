Family remembers teen who died in Ponte Vedra Beach crash

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The family of Alondra Janira Lugo is remembering her life after the 19-year-old died in a crash Friday night.

Her family said she was heading home from her job at McDonald's when she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree.

With family members and loved ones by her side, Sarai Rosario-Acosta showed pictures of her daughter, who is being remembered for her happy and outgoing personality, her love for God, and her talents in music.

The Englewood High School grad was studying criminal justice at Edward Waters College.

Her family moved from Puerto Rico to Jacksonville four and half years ago.

Family friend and pastor Rebeca Osorio translated for us.

"It was easy to love her and she was a hard worker and very studious," Rosario-Acosta said through the translator.

Troopers said around 11:40 p.m., Janira Lugo was traveling north down A1A when she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree. She died at the scene.

A 19-year-old passenger survived, but was seriously hurt.

"I found out yesterday morning because I kept calling her and she would not answer," Rosario-Acosta said.

As the family continues processing this sudden loss, they're holding on to their faith.

"There is no human strength that can help with this pain because I do feel the pain, but God is who keeps me standing," Rosario-Acosta said.

At this point, the family is making arrangements to get Lugo back home to Puerto Rico for a proper burial.

There's a GoFundMe account to help cover some of those costs.

There's a memorial service happening in her honor at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The family said everyone is welcome to attend at Tabernacle of New Beginnings church at 4129 Emerson St.





